General Mills, Inc. [GIS] Stock trading around $62.37 per share: What’s Next?

General Mills, Inc. [NYSE: GIS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.10%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 9:00 AM that General Mills Announces Long-time Senior Executive Shawn O’Grady to Retire.

Pankaj Sharma named Segment President, North America Foodservice.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) today announced the retirement of Shawn O’Grady, Group President, North America Foodservice (NAF). To facilitate a smooth transition, O’Grady will move into a Senior Advisor role until his retirement early this summer. Effective Feb. 16, 2024, Jon Nudi, currently Group President, Pet and International, will add NAF to his oversight. Pankaj Sharma, currently President, U.S. Meals & Baking Solutions operating unit, will be promoted to Segment President, NAF. Sharma will report to Nudi and join the General Mills Senior Leadership Team.

Over the last 12 months, GIS stock dropped by -18.58%. The one-year General Mills, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.46. The average equity rating for GIS stock is currently 2.87, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.42 billion, with 586.60 million shares outstanding and 566.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, GIS stock reached a trading volume of 4176717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Mills, Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $73.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for General Mills, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills, Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.36.

GIS Stock Performance Analysis:

General Mills, Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.10. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -0.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for General Mills, Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.64, while it was recorded at 62.96 for the last single week of trading, and 70.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Mills, Inc. Fundamentals:

General Mills, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

GIS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Mills, Inc. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills, Inc. go to 7.21%.

General Mills, Inc. [GIS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.