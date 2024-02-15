For Organon & Co. [OGN], Analyst sees a drop to $16. What next?

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] gained 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $16.36 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Organon To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Host Conference Call on February 15, 2024.

Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women’s health, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on February 15, 2024, prior to the company’s webcast and conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST.

Interested parties may access the live call via webcast on the Organon website at https://www.organon.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event on the company’s website.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, OGN reached a trading volume of 3559097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $21.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for OGN stock

Organon & Co. [OGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, OGN shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.88, while it was recorded at 16.40 for the last single week of trading, and 17.84 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Organon & Co. posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Organon & Co. [OGN]

The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.