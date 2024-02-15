For CRH Plc [CRH], Analyst sees a rise to $82. What next?

CRH Plc [NYSE: CRH] closed the trading session at $74.75. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM that CRH completes $2.1bn acquisition of materials assets in Texas.

On November 21, 2023, CRH plc announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire an attractive portfolio of cement and readymixed concrete assets in Texas, USA for a total consideration of $2.1 billion. CRH is pleased to announce that the transaction is now complete.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.08 percent and weekly performance of 0.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, CRH reached to a volume of 3659445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CRH Plc [CRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRH shares is $80.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for CRH Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRH Plc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

CRH stock trade performance evaluation

CRH Plc [CRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, CRH shares gained by 11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for CRH Plc [CRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.05, while it was recorded at 73.89 for the last single week of trading, and 58.66 for the last 200 days.

CRH Plc [CRH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CRH Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CRH Plc [CRH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH Plc go to 13.63%.

CRH Plc [CRH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.