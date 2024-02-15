CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] Is Currently 8.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] gained 8.60% or 6.26 points to close at $79.04 with a heavy trading volume of 4125276 shares. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM that CRISPR Therapeutics Announces $280 Million Registered Direct Offering.

– Led by new investor EcoR1 Capital and SR One with participation from existing and new investors -.

– Well positioned to execute on our on-going clinical trials in oncology, cardiovascular and diabetes, and further accelerate our auto-immune and in vivo gene writing programs -.

The daily chart for CRSP points out that the company has recorded 63.24% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, CRSP reached to a volume of 4125276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $83.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.90.

Trading performance analysis for CRSP stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.27. With this latest performance, CRSP shares gained by 24.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.54 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.90, while it was recorded at 73.42 for the last single week of trading, and 56.73 for the last 200 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.83 and a Current Ratio set at 15.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG posted -1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRSP.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]

