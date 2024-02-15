CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] is -33.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CN Energy Group Inc [NASDAQ: CNEY] price plunged by -2.92 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that CNEY Will Host a Conference Call on February 16, 2024.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) (the “Company” or “CNEY”) today announced the Company will host a conference call to discuss the second half-year and full-year 2023 financial results on February 16, 2024, at 5:30 PM ET. The Company’s second half-year and full-year 2023 financial results are expected to be announced on February 15, 2024.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Webcast:A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor conference call section of https://cneny.com/ or by accessing the webcast link directly at https://cneny.com/events/.

The one-year CNEY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.31. The average equity rating for CNEY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNEY shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNEY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CN Energy Group Inc is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2770.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CNEY Stock Performance Analysis:

CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, CNEY shares dropped by -14.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.81 for CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8854, while it was recorded at 1.3150 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0758 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CN Energy Group Inc Fundamentals:

CN Energy Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 3.24.

CN Energy Group Inc [CNEY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.