CME Group Inc [CME] Stock trading around $215.18 per share: What’s Next?

CME Group Inc [NASDAQ: CME] gained 3.74% or 7.75 points to close at $215.18 with a heavy trading volume of 3331784 shares. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM that CME Group Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Strongest Year in Company History with Interest Rate Products Driving Record Annual Average Daily Volume and Revenue.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023.

The daily chart for CME points out that the company has recorded 7.51% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, CME reached to a volume of 3331784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CME Group Inc [CME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $221.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CME Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CME in the course of the last twelve months was 23.40.

Trading performance analysis for CME stock

CME Group Inc [CME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, CME shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.48 for CME Group Inc [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.14, while it was recorded at 207.70 for the last single week of trading, and 200.60 for the last 200 days.

CME Group Inc [CME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CME Group Inc posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc go to 8.18%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CME Group Inc [CME]

The top three institutional holders of CME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.