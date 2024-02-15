China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR] is -35.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China Natural Resources Inc [NASDAQ: CHNR] closed the trading session at $1.03. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM that CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES TO SELL PRECISE SPACE-TIME TECHNOLOGY.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the “Company”) announced today that it has agreed to sell all outstanding shares of Precise Space-Time Technology Limited (“Precise Space-Time Technology” or “PSTT”) to Feishang Group Limited, together with PSTT’s outstanding payable owed to the Company, for consideration of approximately RMB95,761,119 in cash (approximately $13.2 million, the “Base Purchase Price”). The Base Purchase Price is subject to upward post-closing adjustment based on the difference between net assets of PSTT as included in its unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2023 and the base net assets (which is determined as the higher of RMB-49,074,962, PSTT’s consolidated net assets as of December 31, 2022 and RMB-34,197,300, the value of PSTT as determined by the valuation report dated July 28, 2023).

Precise Space-Time Technology, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a 51% equity interest in Shanghai Onway Environmental Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Onway”). Shanghai Onway is principally engaged in the provision of equipment for rural wastewater treatment and the provision of engineering, procurement and construction services in relation to wastewater treatment in China.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.27 percent and weekly performance of 9.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.15K shares, CHNR reached to a volume of 2277733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Natural Resources Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.70. With this latest performance, CHNR shares dropped by -23.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.31 for China Natural Resources Inc [CHNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3764, while it was recorded at 0.9259 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8455 for the last 200 days.

China Natural Resources Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

