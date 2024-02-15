Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] Stock trading around $4.22 per share: What’s Next?

Chimera Investment Corp [NYSE: CIM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.64%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 7:15 AM that Chimera Declares First Quarter 2024 Preferred Stock Dividends.

BOARD DECLARES FIRST QUARTER 2024 DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE OF 8% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK.

BOARD DECLARES FIRST QUARTER 2024 DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE OF 8% SERIES B FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK.

Over the last 12 months, CIM stock dropped by -40.31%. The one-year Chimera Investment Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.62. The average equity rating for CIM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $956.93 million, with 231.82 million shares outstanding and 220.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, CIM stock reached a trading volume of 6398421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chimera Investment Corp [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corp is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59.

CIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.64. With this latest performance, CIM shares dropped by -14.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.31 for Chimera Investment Corp [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.95, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.30 for the last 200 days.

CIM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chimera Investment Corp posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corp go to -2.54%.

Chimera Investment Corp [CIM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CIM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CIM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.