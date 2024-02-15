Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Stock trading around $27.35 per share: What’s Next?

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.33% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.80%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 5:00 PM that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Over the last 12 months, CNP stock dropped by -7.19%. The one-year Centerpoint Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.77. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.26 billion, with 631.22 million shares outstanding and 629.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, CNP stock reached a trading volume of 3375566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $30.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Centerpoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centerpoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.37, while it was recorded at 27.50 for the last single week of trading, and 28.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Centerpoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Centerpoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

CNP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centerpoint Energy Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centerpoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

Centerpoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.