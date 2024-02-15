Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] Stock trading around $40.92 per share: What’s Next?

Campbell Soup Co. [NYSE: CPB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.21%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Campbell and Sovos Brands Certify Substantial Compliance with Second Request from FTC; Begins the Start of 30-Day Waiting Period.

The certification of substantial compliance triggers the start of a 30-day waiting period which is expected to expire on March 11, 2024, after which the sale can be finalized. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, the companies expect to complete the transaction within days of the March 11, 2024 expiration date.

Over the last 12 months, CPB stock dropped by -21.00%. The one-year Campbell Soup Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.83. The average equity rating for CPB stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.20 billion, with 298.00 million shares outstanding and 196.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, CPB stock reached a trading volume of 5126573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $45.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Co. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

CPB Stock Performance Analysis:

Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.21. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.02 for Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.52, while it was recorded at 42.04 for the last single week of trading, and 44.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Campbell Soup Co. Fundamentals:

Campbell Soup Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

CPB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Campbell Soup Co. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Co. go to 5.09%.

Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] Institutonal Ownership Details

