BorgWarner Inc [BWA] Stock trading around $31.14 per share: What’s Next?

BorgWarner Inc [NYSE: BWA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.95%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 9:00 AM that BorgWarner Awarded on the Forbes America’s Best Employers 2024 List.

BorgWarner has been awarded on the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 13th, 2024, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized once again by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers as we pride ourselves on fostering an environment that people are proud to work in,” said Tania Wingfield, Chief Human Resources Officer, BorgWarner. “We know that our people above all else enable us to charge forward and create the best mobility solutions, and we strive to constantly meet and exceed their workplace satisfaction.”.

Over the last 12 months, BWA stock dropped by -29.00%. The one-year BorgWarner Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.54. The average equity rating for BWA stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.16 billion, with 229.78 million shares outstanding and 227.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, BWA stock reached a trading volume of 3507015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BorgWarner Inc [BWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $39.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BWA Stock Performance Analysis:

BorgWarner Inc [BWA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, BWA shares dropped by -5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.99 for BorgWarner Inc [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.91, while it was recorded at 31.56 for the last single week of trading, and 39.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BorgWarner Inc Fundamentals:

BorgWarner Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

BWA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BorgWarner Inc posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc go to 11.00%.

BorgWarner Inc [BWA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BWA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BWA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.