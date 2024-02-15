Ball Corp. [BALL] Is Currently 3.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ball Corp. [NYSE: BALL] closed the trading session at $62.00. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:20 PM that Ball Corporation to Present at 2024 Barclays Industrial Select Conference.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), one of the world’s leading suppliers of aluminum packaging and aerospace technologies, will speak to the investment community at the 2024 Barclays Industrials Select Conference, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Daniel W. Fisher, chairman and chief executive officer, and Howard H. Yu, executive vice president and chief financial officer, are scheduled to speak at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time. To listen to the presentation via live webcast, visit the following link:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.79 percent and weekly performance of 6.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, BALL reached to a volume of 3482294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ball Corp. [BALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $62.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ball Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corp. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BALL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

BALL stock trade performance evaluation

Ball Corp. [BALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, BALL shares gained by 11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.33 for Ball Corp. [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.39, while it was recorded at 60.13 for the last single week of trading, and 54.17 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corp. [BALL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ball Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ball Corp. [BALL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ball Corp. posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corp. go to 12.30%.

Ball Corp. [BALL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BALL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BALL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.