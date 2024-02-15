Avis Budget Group Inc [CAR] stock Upgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $248

Avis Budget Group Inc [NASDAQ: CAR] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -7.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $119.91. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 4:02 PM that Avis Budget Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

We ended 2023 with fourth quarter revenues of $2.8 billion, driven by strong demand. Net income was $260 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 was $311 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3286068 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avis Budget Group Inc stands at 9.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.95%.

The market cap for CAR stock reached $4.34 billion, with 39.00 million shares outstanding and 35.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 629.46K shares, CAR reached a trading volume of 3286068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avis Budget Group Inc [CAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAR shares is $178.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Avis Budget Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avis Budget Group Inc is set at 8.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36.

How has CAR stock performed recently?

Avis Budget Group Inc [CAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.94. With this latest performance, CAR shares dropped by -24.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.17 for Avis Budget Group Inc [CAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 173.00, while it was recorded at 150.62 for the last single week of trading, and 190.84 for the last 200 days.

Avis Budget Group Inc [CAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Avis Budget Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings analysis for Avis Budget Group Inc [CAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avis Budget Group Inc posted 7.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 151.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAR.

Insider trade positions for Avis Budget Group Inc [CAR]

