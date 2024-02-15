America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [AMX] moved up 4.15: Why It’s Important

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [NYSE: AMX] gained 4.15% or 0.7 points to close at $17.56 with a heavy trading volume of 4641841 shares. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 9:06 AM that Claro Enterprise Solutions Earns Great Place to Work Certification™.

Claro Enterprise Solutions is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Claro Enterprise Solutions. This year, 92% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

The daily chart for AMX points out that the company has recorded -6.55% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, AMX reached to a volume of 4641841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $21.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for AMX stock

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.19, while it was recorded at 17.21 for the last single week of trading, and 19.19 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [AMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [AMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR go to 12.07%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR [AMX]

The top three institutional holders of AMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.