why Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.55

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] slipped around -0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.97 at the close of the session, down -2.73%. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Equitrans Midstream Q4 / Full-Year 2023 Earnings and Conference Call.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings information on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, and will also host a conference call with analysts and investors at 10:30 am (ET). A brief Q&A session for ETRN security analysts will immediately follow the results discussion.

Call Access: An audio live stream of the call will be available on the internet, and participants are encouraged to pre-register online, in advance of the call, at: ETRN Q4/Full-Year 2023 Webcast. A link to the audio live stream will be available on the Investors page of the ETRN’s website the day of the call.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, ETRN reached a trading volume of 5239062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $11.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

How has ETRN stock performed recently?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, ETRN shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.00 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.28, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.17 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Earnings analysis for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equitrans Midstream Corporation posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 2.60%.

Insider trade positions for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ETRN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ETRN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.