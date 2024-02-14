Wall Street Analyst Initiated Walmart Inc [WMT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Walmart Inc [NYSE: WMT] loss -0.68% on the last trading session, reaching $169.14 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Walmart To Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Feb. 20, 2024.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full-year earnings results for fiscal year 2024. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting corporate.walmart.com/news/events and selecting the Fourth Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.

If compared to the average trading volume of 0.78 shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 6186089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walmart Inc [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $180.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Walmart Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for WMT stock

Walmart Inc [WMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.82 for Walmart Inc [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.08, while it was recorded at 169.49 for the last single week of trading, and 158.27 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc [WMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Walmart Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Walmart Inc [WMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walmart Inc posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc go to 8.32%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Walmart Inc [WMT]

The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.