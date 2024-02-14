Wall Street Analyst Initiated Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brixmor Property Group Inc [NYSE: BRX] price surged by 0.49 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS.

– Achieved Record Total and Small Shop Leased Occupancy -.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today its operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, net income was $0.24 per diluted share and $0.35 per diluted share, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, net income was $1.01 per diluted share and $1.17 per diluted share, respectively.

The one-year BRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.1. The average equity rating for BRX stock is currently 1.72, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $25.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.96.

BRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.83, while it was recorded at 22.69 for the last single week of trading, and 21.76 for the last 200 days.

BRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 85.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc go to -10.65%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc [BRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.