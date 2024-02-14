Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell -12.53% so far this year. What now?

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] slipped around -2.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $24.71 at the close of the session, down -7.59%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 4:24 PM that Vornado Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, VNO reached a trading volume of 4817894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $25.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.05.

How has VNO stock performed recently?

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.83, while it was recorded at 25.94 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vornado Realty Trust posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 116.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Insider trade positions for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]

The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VNO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VNO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.