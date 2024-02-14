VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO] Stock trading around $9.75 per share: What’s Next?

VIZIO Holding Corp [NYSE: VZIO] price surged by 24.68 percent to reach at $1.93. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM that VIZIO WatchFree+ Reaches Record Growth in Premium Entertainment and Viewership.

Now, With Over 300 Channels, 15,000 On-Demand Titles, and Expanded Studio Partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate, and more.

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced a significant expansion of its WatchFree+ streaming service, a sizable increase in viewership, and new features to enhance discoverability. Now with over 300 channels, 15,000 on-demand titles, 10 VIZIO-curated channels programmed in-house, and expanded studio partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery, Electric Entertainment, SONY, and Lionsgate, VIZIO continues its commitment to delivering a free, premium entertainment experience for millions of users. And the users love all the great content: WatchFree+ viewing hours have more than doubled over the past 12 months according to internal data.

The one-year VZIO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.2. The average equity rating for VZIO stock is currently 1.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZIO shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for VIZIO Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VIZIO Holding Corp is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZIO in the course of the last twelve months was 686.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.58.

VZIO Stock Performance Analysis:

VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.42. With this latest performance, VZIO shares gained by 30.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.63 for VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VIZIO Holding Corp Fundamentals:

VIZIO Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

VZIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VIZIO Holding Corp posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZIO.

VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VZIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VZIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VZIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.