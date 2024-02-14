Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] Revenue clocked in at $691.04 million, up 21.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Tricon Residential Inc [NYSE: TCN] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 5:01 PM that Tricon Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release.

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) (“Tricon” or the “Company”), an owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family rental apartments in Canada, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 after markets close on February 27th, 2024. The company will not be holding a conference call following the release.

Tricon’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 will be made available on the Company’s website, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov and on the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedar.com. The Company will also release supplementary information which will be available on the Tricon Residential Investor Relations website at www.triconresidential.com.

The one-year TCN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.54. The average equity rating for TCN stock is currently 3.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCN shares is $11.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCN stock is a recommendation set at 3.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Tricon Residential Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tricon Residential Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

TCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, TCN shares gained by 20.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.68 for Tricon Residential Inc [TCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.56, while it was recorded at 11.03 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

TCN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tricon Residential Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCN.

Tricon Residential Inc [TCN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TCN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TCN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.