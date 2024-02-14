Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] Is Currently -5.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [NYSE: MODG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.96%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:15 PM that TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2023 RESULTS.

HIGHLIGHTS.

Over the last 12 months, MODG stock dropped by -41.61%. The one-year Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.56. The average equity rating for MODG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.50 billion, with 184.90 million shares outstanding and 141.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, MODG stock reached a trading volume of 5249706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $17.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

MODG Stock Performance Analysis:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, MODG shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.75, while it was recorded at 13.62 for the last single week of trading, and 15.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp Fundamentals:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

MODG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp go to 14.00%.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp [MODG] Institutonal Ownership Details

