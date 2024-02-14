The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] – find out why.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. [NYSE: ASPN] price surged by 15.56 percent to reach at $1.93. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

$84.2 million quarterly revenue enabled gross margins of 35% and adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, which ended December 31, 2023, and discussed recent business developments.

The one-year ASPN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.55. The average equity rating for ASPN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASPN shares is $19.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Aspen Aerogels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspen Aerogels Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

ASPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.70. With this latest performance, ASPN shares gained by 6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.53 for Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.03, while it was recorded at 12.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aspen Aerogels Inc. Fundamentals:

Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.91 and a Current Ratio set at 3.41.

ASPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aspen Aerogels Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASPN.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. [ASPN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ASPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ASPN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ASPN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.