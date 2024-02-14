TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] Stock trading around $13.93 per share: What’s Next?

TG Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TGTX] loss -8.23% or -1.25 points to close at $13.93 with a heavy trading volume of 4861268 shares. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM that TG Therapeutics Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Net Revenue and 2024 Anticipated Milestones.

Preliminary U.S. BRIUMVI fourth quarter and full year 2023 net product revenue of approximately $40 million and $89 million, respectively.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Preliminary year-end 2023 cash position of approximately $215 million.

The daily chart for TGTX points out that the company has recorded 25.50% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, TGTX reached to a volume of 4861268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $29.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for TGTX stock

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.25. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.45, while it was recorded at 14.57 for the last single week of trading, and 16.69 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TG Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.95 and a Current Ratio set at 5.53.

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TG Therapeutics Inc posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGTX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]

The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.