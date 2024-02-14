Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] is -7.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Texas Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: TXN] loss -2.63% on the last trading session, reaching $156.85 price per share at the time. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 7:54 PM that Texas Instruments prices $3.0 billion of investment grade notes.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the pricing of five series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $3.0 billion. The notes consist of the following:.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

$650 million of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due February 8, 2027;.

If compared to the average trading volume of 0.94 shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 5357699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $168.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 105.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.35.

Trading performance analysis for TXN stock

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 164.40, while it was recorded at 159.86 for the last single week of trading, and 164.72 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Texas Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.35 and a Current Ratio set at 4.55.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Inc. posted 1.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]

The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.