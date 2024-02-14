SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] moved down -53.70: Why It’s Important

SSR Mining Inc [NASDAQ: SSRM] closed the trading session at $4.50. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 8:49 AM that SSR Mining Announces Suspension of Operations at Çöpler.

SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) announces a suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad. This event occurred in the morning of February 13, 2024 at approximately 6:30 am EST, and all operations at Çöpler have been suspended as a result.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.18 percent and weekly performance of -52.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -56.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.66 shares, SSRM reached to a volume of 67121084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSRM shares is $14.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SSR Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SSR Mining Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSRM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.76.

SSRM stock trade performance evaluation

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.38. With this latest performance, SSRM shares dropped by -56.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 14.61 for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.25, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SSR Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 6.97.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SSR Mining Inc [SSRM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SSR Mining Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSRM.

SSR Mining Inc [SSRM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SSRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SSRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SSRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.