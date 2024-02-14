Southern Company [SO] Revenue clocked in at $26.26 billion, down -3.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Southern Company [NYSE: SO] price plunged by -1.17 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 12:40 PM that Southern Company Issues Annual Moving to Equity Report for 2023.

Southern Company:

Southern Company has published its latest Moving to Equity report, showing notable achievements and impactful initiatives regarding the company’s strategy to foster a more inclusive and equitable culture. Building upon years of dedicated work, Southern Company’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion continues to drive meaningful actions and create positive change.

The one-year SO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.27. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $75.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southern Company is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.16. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.02, while it was recorded at 67.32 for the last single week of trading, and 69.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southern Company Fundamentals:

Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

SO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southern Company posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Company go to 7.10%.

Southern Company [SO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.