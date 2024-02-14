Philip Morris International Inc [PM] is -5.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -0.90 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.19. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 6:59 AM that Philip Morris International Reports 2023 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Delivers 2023 Full-Year Reported Diluted EPS of $5.02 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.01, Representing Currency-Neutral Growth of 11.0%; Provides 2024 EPS Forecast.

Regulatory News:.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) today announces its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results. Further explanation of PMI’s use of non-GAAP measures cited in this document and reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found in the “Non-GAAP Measures, Glossary and Explanatory Notes” section of this release, in Exhibit 99.2 to the company’s Form 8-K dated February 8, 2024, and at www.pmi.com/2023Q4earnings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5935075 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Philip Morris International Inc stands at 1.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.43%.

The market cap for PM stock reached $138.46 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 5935075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Philip Morris International Inc [PM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $107.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

How has PM stock performed recently?

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.39 for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.96, while it was recorded at 89.75 for the last single week of trading, and 93.97 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Philip Morris International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Earnings analysis for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 6.49%.

Insider trade positions for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]

The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.