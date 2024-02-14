Needham lifts 2U Inc [TWOU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

2U Inc [NASDAQ: TWOU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -59.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -48.84%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 4:01 PM that 2U Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023.

2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a leading online education platform company, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.

“I am proud to lead 2U through the next chapter of its journey,” said Paul Lalljie, Chief Executive Officer of 2U. “We finished the year with strong performance, particularly in our executive education business, and a new organizational structure designed to enhance transparency and alignment across the company. We are resetting and enhancing our operations with renewed financial discipline. Looking ahead, we believe this renewed focus, along with our market-proven offerings, robust partner network, and scalable technology and services, will allow us to take advantage of increasing demand for high-quality online education and continue to deliver on our mission.”.

Over the last 12 months, TWOU stock dropped by -96.22%. The one-year 2U Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.4. The average equity rating for TWOU stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.65 million, with 82.26 million shares outstanding and 76.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.89 shares, TWOU stock reached a trading volume of 17305458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 2U Inc [TWOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for 2U Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-14-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

TWOU Stock Performance Analysis:

2U Inc [TWOU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.84. With this latest performance, TWOU shares dropped by -61.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.49 for 2U Inc [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9975, while it was recorded at 0.7108 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6056 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 2U Inc Fundamentals:

2U Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

TWOU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 2U Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc go to 20.00%.

2U Inc [TWOU] Institutonal Ownership Details

