Mattel, Inc. [MAT] Stock trading around $18.84 per share: What’s Next?

Mattel, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -1.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.84. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Mattel Appoints Christopher Farrell as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that Christopher Farrell has joined the Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Farrell will lead strategic planning and corporate development for the Company, including identifying opportunities to accelerate growth and profitability and optimize business performance. He will report to Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel.

Mr. Kreiz said: “Chris brings to Mattel a wealth of expertise in strategic planning, M&A, and corporate development and we welcome him to the leadership team as we advance our strategy to grow Mattel’s IP-driven toy business and expand our entertainment offering. I look forward to partnering closely with Chris on opportunities to further our growth profile and enhance long-term shareholder value.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4932532 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mattel, Inc. stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.48%.

The market cap for MAT stock reached $6.65 billion, with 354.40 million shares outstanding and 350.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 4932532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mattel, Inc. [MAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $22.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mattel, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel, Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has MAT stock performed recently?

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.61, while it was recorded at 18.92 for the last single week of trading, and 19.63 for the last 200 days.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mattel, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings analysis for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mattel, Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel, Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]

The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.