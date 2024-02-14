Market cap of Wesco International, Inc. [WCC] reaches 6.77B – now what?

Wesco International, Inc. [NYSE: WCC] loss -31.13% or -59.94 points to close at $132.59 with a heavy trading volume of 4865034 shares. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Wesco International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Fourth quarter net sales down 2% YOY, organic sales down 3%.

Fourth quarter operating profit of $316 million; operating margin of 5.8%.

The daily chart for WCC points out that the company has recorded -15.47% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 332.85K shares, WCC reached to a volume of 4865034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wesco International, Inc. [WCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCC shares is $184.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Wesco International, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wesco International, Inc. is set at 8.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for WCC stock

Wesco International, Inc. [WCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.17. With this latest performance, WCC shares dropped by -21.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.10 for Wesco International, Inc. [WCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.60, while it was recorded at 179.61 for the last single week of trading, and 156.80 for the last 200 days.

Wesco International, Inc. [WCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Wesco International, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 2.48.

Wesco International, Inc. [WCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wesco International, Inc. posted 4.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wesco International, Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Wesco International, Inc. [WCC]

The top three institutional holders of WCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.