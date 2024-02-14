Market cap of G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX] reaches 108.86M – now what?

G1 Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: GTHX] loss -53.13% or -2.38 points to close at $2.10 with a heavy trading volume of 9578577 shares. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that G1 Therapeutics to Continue Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Trilaciclib in Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer Following Interim Analysis by Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

“We remain confident in the ability of trilaciclib to ultimately achieve the OS primary endpoint based on the robust survival benefit demonstrated in the prior randomized Phase 2 study, which continued to meaningfully increase over time as patients received subsequent therapies, as well as the increased statistical power for the final analysis of this pivotal study,” said Jack Bailey, Chief Executive Officer at G1 Therapeutics. “While a positive interim analysis would have enabled us to bring this therapy to patients in need sooner, we look forward to completing the study and potentially making this meaningful new treatment option available to patients with this highly aggressive form of breast cancer as early as next year.”.

The daily chart for GTHX points out that the company has recorded 9.38% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, GTHX reached to a volume of 9578577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTHX shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for G1 Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G1 Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

Trading performance analysis for GTHX stock

G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -55.32. With this latest performance, GTHX shares dropped by -34.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.36, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

G1 Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.35 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, G1 Therapeutics Inc posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTHX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]

