Market cap of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] reaches 5.92B – now what?

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: YMM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.74%. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Full Truck Alliance Released the Industrial Clusters Report of Digital Logistics, Shedding Light on China’s Digital Logistics Evolution.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform in China, published the Industrial Clusters Report of Digital Logistics on December 7, sharing its insights on the evolution of logistics industry from the perspective of digital logistics for the first time.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The report aims to help SMEs discover more business opportunities, as well as provide industry insights on cargo trends to drivers, enabling them to more efficiently take orders and serve consignors.

Over the last 12 months, YMM stock dropped by -11.81%. The one-year Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.86. The average equity rating for YMM stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.92 billion, with 945.97 million shares outstanding and 881.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23 shares, YMM stock reached a trading volume of 7529849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $10.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86.

YMM Stock Performance Analysis:

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, YMM shares dropped by -10.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 6.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.21 and a Current Ratio set at 8.21.

YMM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR go to 35.90%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR [YMM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of YMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.