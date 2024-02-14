Market cap of Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] reaches 1.46M – now what?

Ault Alliance Inc [AMEX: AULT] closed the trading session at $0.52. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 10:05 AM that Ault Alliance Anticipates Utilizing Previously Authorized Common Stock Repurchase Plan.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today announced that it currently anticipates utilizing the stock repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”) that was previously authorized by its Board of Directors (the “Board”) in December 2021. The Repurchase Program would start no earlier than two business days after the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31, 2024.

Under the Repurchase Program, the Board authorized the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of common stock, which repurchases may be made on a discretionary basis from time to time through a variety of methods, including open market repurchases. The Company intends to enact a trading plan (the “Rule 10b5-1 Plan”) for the repurchases in compliance with the Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable federal and state rules and regulations. The Rule 10b5-1 Plan will allow the Company to execute trades during periods when it would otherwise not be permitted to do so because it may be in possession of material non-public information, because of insider trading laws or self-imposed trading blackout periods. Under the Rule 10b5-1 Plan, the executing broker would have the authority, under the prices, terms and limitations set forth in the Rule 10b5-1 Plan, including compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act (“Rule 10b-18”), to repurchase shares on the Company’s behalf. In accordance with Rule 10b-18, the Repurchase Program is not intended to constitute a going-private transaction.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -77.84 percent and weekly performance of 45.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -99.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -69.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -81.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 64.33 shares, AULT reached to a volume of 74567769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $10487.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.87. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -69.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.54 for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3189, while it was recorded at 0.4275 for the last single week of trading, and 161.1531 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ault Alliance Inc posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -533.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AULT.

The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AULT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AULT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.