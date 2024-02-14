Market Analysts see EQT Corp [EQT] gaining to $46. Time to buy?

EQT Corp [NYSE: EQT] loss -2.38% on the last trading session, reaching $34.10 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM that EQT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Provides 2024 Guidance.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 as well as financial and operational guidance for 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23 shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 6474257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EQT Corp [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $44.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.72. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EQT Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corp is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for EQT stock

EQT Corp [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.75 for EQT Corp [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.97, while it was recorded at 34.47 for the last single week of trading, and 39.25 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corp [EQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

EQT Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

EQT Corp [EQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corp posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corp go to 22.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EQT Corp [EQT]

The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EQT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EQT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.