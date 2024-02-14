Market Analysts see American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gaining to $81. Time to buy?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] closed the trading session at $78.78. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 4:30 PM that AEP Appoints Two New Directors.

Company enters into an agreement with Icahn Capital L.P.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Icahn Capital L.P. and certain of its affiliates, under which Hunter C. Gary, senior managing director at Icahn Enterprises L.P., and Henry (“Hank”) P. Linginfelter, retired executive vice president of Southern Company Gas, will join AEP’s Board of Directors, effective today.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.00 percent and weekly performance of 2.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, AEP reached to a volume of 7368651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $86.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

AEP stock trade performance evaluation

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.08, while it was recorded at 77.26 for the last single week of trading, and 80.98 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 4.20%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.