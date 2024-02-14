LianBio ADR [LIAN] is 7.38% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LianBio ADR [NASDAQ: LIAN] gained 18.81% on the last trading session, reaching $4.80 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM that LianBio Announces Completion of Strategic Review.

LianBio to commence the wind down of its operations, including sale of remaining assets and reduction in force, delisting from Nasdaq and issuance of special cash dividend.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

If compared to the average trading volume of 245.38K shares, LIAN reached a trading volume of 6800526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LianBio ADR [LIAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIAN shares is $3.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LianBio ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LianBio ADR is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for LIAN stock

LianBio ADR [LIAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.11. With this latest performance, LIAN shares gained by 15.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 155.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 124.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.74 for LianBio ADR [LIAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

LianBio ADR [LIAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

LianBio ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.06 and a Current Ratio set at 10.06.

LianBio ADR [LIAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LianBio ADR posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIAN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LianBio ADR [LIAN]

The top three institutional holders of LIAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LIAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LIAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.