General Electric Co. [GE] is 11.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

General Electric Co. [NYSE: GE] gained 1.14% on the last trading session, reaching $141.77 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM that GE Vernova Announces 2.4 GW Order for Pattern Energy’s SunZia Wind Project.

Expected to be the largest wind project in US history, powered by GE’s next generation workhorse turbine 3.6-154 .

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Record order for GE wind with 674 turbines, providing 2.4 GW of power generation, bringing GE Vernova installed base with Pattern Energy to 4.3 GW.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 6865614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Electric Co. [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $149.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Co. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 43.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for GE stock

General Electric Co. [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.58 for General Electric Co. [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.54, while it was recorded at 139.75 for the last single week of trading, and 114.59 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Co. [GE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

General Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

General Electric Co. [GE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Electric Co. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Co. go to 33.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at General Electric Co. [GE]

The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.