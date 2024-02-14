Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] Revenue clocked in at $7.93 billion, down -11.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] plunged by -$1.8 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $26.31. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1.60 trillion at January 31, 2024, compared to $1.46 trillion at December 31, 2023. This month’s increase in AUM reflected the acquisition of Putnam Investments1, partially offset by slight long-term net outflows.

Franklin Resources, Inc. stock has also loss -1.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEN stock has inclined by 14.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.43% and lost -11.68% year-on date.

The market cap for BEN stock reached $13.85 billion, with 495.94 million shares outstanding and 270.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 5787190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $27.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources, Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.06.

BEN stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.43 for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.81, while it was recorded at 27.01 for the last single week of trading, and 26.12 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Resources, Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources, Inc. go to 10.33%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.