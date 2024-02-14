For Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

Peabody Energy Corp. [NYSE: BTU] closed the trading session at $24.80. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:58 AM that Peabody Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023.

Repurchased Over 11 Percent of Shares Outstanding in 2023.

Commenced New Longwall Production at Shoal Creek Ahead of Schedule.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.97 percent and weekly performance of -3.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37 shares, BTU reached to a volume of 4884278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $28.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corp. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 2.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.58. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.91, while it was recorded at 25.42 for the last single week of trading, and 23.07 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Peabody Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peabody Energy Corp. posted 1.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU.

Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.