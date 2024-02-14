For Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [NYSE: IPG] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $31.70. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:15 AM that Interpublic Increases Common Stock Dividend for Twelfth Consecutive Year and Announces New Share Repurchase Program.

Additionally, the company’s Board of Directors authorized a new program to repurchase, from time to time, up to $320 million of IPG common stock. The authorization under the new program is in addition to any amounts remaining for repurchase under the program announced in 2023. Repurchases under the new program may be effected through open market purchases, trading plans established in accordance with SEC rules, derivative transactions, or other means. The timing and amount of repurchases under the authorization will depend on market conditions and the company’s other funding requirements. The share repurchase program has no expiration date.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. stock has also loss -3.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IPG stock has inclined by 9.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.91% and lost -2.88% year-on date.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $12.14 billion, with 386.50 million shares outstanding and 381.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49 shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 5248751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $35.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

IPG stock trade performance evaluation

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.75 for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.31, while it was recorded at 31.71 for the last single week of trading, and 33.20 for the last 200 days.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. go to 6.00%.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. [IPG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.