For Iamgold Corp. [IAG], Analyst sees a rise to $2.75. What next?

Iamgold Corp. [NYSE: IAG] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.34. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 5:01 PM that IAMGOLD Completes Acquisition of Vanstar Resources.

All monetary amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 13, 2024) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced transaction with Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (“Vanstar”), whereby IAMGOLD has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Vanstar (the “Vanstar Shares”) pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”).

Iamgold Corp. stock has also loss -6.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IAG stock has inclined by 2.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.30% and lost -7.51% year-on date.

The market cap for IAG stock reached $1.13 billion, with 481.30 million shares outstanding and 480.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 10108870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iamgold Corp. [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iamgold Corp. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

IAG stock trade performance evaluation

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.02. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.45, while it was recorded at 2.45 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Iamgold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Iamgold Corp. [IAG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iamgold Corp. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG]: Institutional Ownership

