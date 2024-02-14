For Emerson Electric Co. [EMR], Analyst sees a rise to $118. What next?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $104.68. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Emerson to Present at Citi’s 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced President and Chief Executive Officer, Lal Karsanbhai, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Baughman, will present at Citi’s 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, February 20th in Miami Beach, Florida. The presentation will begin at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time, 8:40 a.m. Central Time.

The audio will be webcast and archived on Emerson’s website at www.Emerson.com/investors.

Emerson Electric Co. stock has also gained 11.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EMR stock has inclined by 21.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.16% and gained 7.55% year-on date.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $59.85 billion, with 572.00 million shares outstanding and 569.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 5068951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $115.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 236.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EMR stock trade performance evaluation

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.99, while it was recorded at 103.73 for the last single week of trading, and 91.70 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerson Electric Co. posted 1.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 11.20%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.