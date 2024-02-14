For Blackstone Inc [BX], Analyst sees a rise to $124. What next?

Blackstone Inc [NYSE: BX] plunged by -$5.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $124.95. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Blackstone to Present at the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference 2024.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that Michael Chae, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 2:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone’s website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone’s website shortly after the event.

Blackstone Inc stock has also gained 1.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BX stock has inclined by 26.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.97% and lost -4.56% year-on date.

The market cap for BX stock reached $150.91 billion, with 719.36 million shares outstanding and 703.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77 shares, BX reached a trading volume of 6446099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Inc [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $126.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for BX in the course of the last twelve months was 113.64.

BX stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Inc [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Blackstone Inc [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.90, while it was recorded at 127.33 for the last single week of trading, and 104.37 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Inc [BX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blackstone Inc posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc go to 12.25%.

Blackstone Inc [BX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.