Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Stock trading around $1.47 per share: What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.55%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Endeavour Silver Provides Q4 2023 Construction Progress Update On the Terronera Mine.

The Terronera project has made significant construction progress to date. Concrete work is well advanced, and erection of structural steel for the grinding and flotation areas has started. In early 2024, the Company provided an Updated Initial Capital Cost ("2024 Updated Scenario"), which increased the project budget by $41 million to $271 million. This increase was primarily due to a stronger Mexican Peso, ongoing inflation and availability of bulk materials such as steel, piping and electrical supplies (see news release dated January 24, 2024). As of December 31, 2023, approximately $120 million had been invested in direct project expenditures, with project commitments totaling $171 million or 63% of the updated budget. With an experienced and seasoned team leading the project, the Company anticipates the schedule will remain in line with previous guidance, with initial production anticipated to start in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Over the last 12 months, EXK stock dropped by -53.48%. The one-year Endeavour Silver Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.75. The average equity rating for EXK stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $293.54 million, with 199.69 million shares outstanding and 198.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, EXK stock reached a trading volume of 6139684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -21.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.30 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8280, while it was recorded at 1.5400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5924 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

EXK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13 million shares, which is approximately 8.28% of outstanding shares. BLACKROCK INC., holding 10.3 million shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently holding EXK stock with ownership of approximately 5.83%.