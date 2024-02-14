Cowen slashes price target on Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] – find out why.

Clover Health Investments Corp [NASDAQ: CLOV] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.96. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Clover Health Provides Business Update and Full-Year 2024 Objectives.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, announced today that it is targeting Adjusted EBITDA profitability for the full-year 2024. (1).

“I believe that we are at a critical inflection point in the trajectory of our business. Throughout 2023 our results, driven by strong Insurance performance, have proven the strength and agility of our model. With our purpose built technology, Clover Assistant, we have the ability to help physicians identify and manage chronic diseases earlier, which is a key lever in our push toward profitability. Going into 2024, we plan to harness the momentum generated last year to once again deliver superior results on a PPO chassis, while investing in the technology and programs to improve the health and well-being of our membership”, said Andrew Toy, Chief Executive Officer of Clover Health.

Clover Health Investments Corp stock has also loss -0.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLOV stock has inclined by 6.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.29% and gained 1.11% year-on date.

The market cap for CLOV stock reached $469.45 million, with 381.93 million shares outstanding and 369.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52 shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 17313479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44.

CLOV stock trade performance evaluation

Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9718, while it was recorded at 0.9957 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0321 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Clover Health Investments Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clover Health Investments Corp posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp go to 19.10%.

Clover Health Investments Corp [CLOV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLOV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLOV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.