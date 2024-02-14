Copart, Inc. [CPRT] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $51

Copart, Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.48%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:38 PM that Copart, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) announced today that it will release earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Central) on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

On Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. Central), Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter. The call will be webcast live and available for access by clicking “Listen Here” at www.copart.com/investorrelations. A replay of the call will be available through May 2024 at www.copart.com/investorrelations.

Over the last 12 months, CPRT stock rose by 45.01%. The one-year Copart, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.67. The average equity rating for CPRT stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.27 billion, with 957.34 million shares outstanding and 870.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15 shares, CPRT stock reached a trading volume of 4968046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Copart, Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $55.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Copart, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart, Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 52.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.47.

CPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Copart, Inc. [CPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.28 for Copart, Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.72, while it was recorded at 50.49 for the last single week of trading, and 45.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Copart, Inc. Fundamentals:

Copart, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.47 and a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

CPRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copart, Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart, Inc. go to 22.30%.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.