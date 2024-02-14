Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Is Currently -8.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] loss -8.63% or -0.24 points to close at $2.54 with a heavy trading volume of 10103435 shares. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Coeur Reports Record 2023 Fourth Quarter Production at its Newly Expanded Rochester Operation and Provides Update on First Half 2024 Crusher Commissioning and Ramp-Up Progress.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today provided an update on expansion-related activities taking place at its Rochester silver and gold operation in Nevada.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Fourth quarter production reached record levels of approximately 1.3 million ounces of silver and 19,847 ounces of gold, which represented quarter-over-quarter increases of 120% and 345% and year-over-year increases of 38% and 71%, respectively. These materially higher production levels were driven by the initial surge of ounces produced from the new Stage 6 leach pad and new Merrill-Crowe process plant, which began delivering silver and gold ounces late in the third quarter of 2023.

The daily chart for CDE points out that the company has recorded 3.25% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 10103435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.63. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.60 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]

The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CDE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CDE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.