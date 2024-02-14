ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB] moved up 68.18: Why It’s Important

ARB IOT Group Ltd [NASDAQ: ARBB] price surged by 68.18 percent to reach at $1.05. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM that ARB IOT Group Limited Announces Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Initial Public Offering.

Maxim Group LLC is the sole bookrunner for the offering.

The one-year ARBB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.67. The average equity rating for ARBB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARBB shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARBB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ARBB Stock Performance Analysis:

ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 123.28. With this latest performance, ARBB shares gained by 78.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.19% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARBB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.62 for ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3100, while it was recorded at 1.5500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1000 for the last 200 days.

ARB IOT Group Ltd [ARBB] Institutonal Ownership Details

