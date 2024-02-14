Alcoa Corp [AA] moved down -7.35: Why It’s Important

Alcoa Corp [NYSE: AA] price plunged by -7.35 percent to reach at -$2.05. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Alcoa to supply Nexans with low-carbon aluminum, including metal from ELYSIS™ technology.

Alcoa will supply Nexans with low-carbon aluminum rod that will contain metal from the breakthrough ELYSIS™ technology.

ELYSIS™ is a technology partnership that is ramping up a process that eliminates all direct greenhouse gas emissions from the traditional smelting process, emitting oxygen as a byproduct.

The one-year AA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.57. The average equity rating for AA stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alcoa Corp [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $31.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Alcoa Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corp is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63.

AA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alcoa Corp [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -13.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.17 for Alcoa Corp [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.38, while it was recorded at 27.18 for the last single week of trading, and 30.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alcoa Corp Fundamentals:

Alcoa Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

AA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alcoa Corp posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -109.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corp go to 12.30%.

Alcoa Corp [AA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.