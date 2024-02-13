why SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [NASDAQ: ICU] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.90 at the close of the session, up 4.66%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM that SeaStar Medical Granted Canadian Patent with Broad Claims Covering the Selective Cytopheretic Device Technology.

“A significant opportunity exists to improve treatment of dysregulated hyperinflammatory response that can cause multiorgan damage and even death. The SCD is an innovative and proven approach that selectively targets highly active inflammatory cells to quell the hyperinflammatory response resulting from a range of conditions, and potentially reverse organ injury,” said Eric Schlorff, CEO of SeaStar Medical.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17 shares, ICU reached a trading volume of 21718794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICU shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.05. With this latest performance, ICU shares gained by 76.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.46 for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6037, while it was recorded at 0.8402 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5983 for the last 200 days.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.18.

Insider trade positions for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp [ICU]

